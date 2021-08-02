FRANKLIN (CBS) — Police are looking for the person who was caught on video smashing into a jewelry store in Franklin. Initial estimates say that more than $10,000 was taken or destroyed.
It happened on Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. at Vallee Jewelers on Main Street.
"There was major damage to several display cases inside the store, and jewelry on the floor," police described.
The Franklin Police K9 Unit was called to the scene after responding officers did not see any suspects. A K9 was able to follow a track down several streets that ended where police believe the suspect got into a car and drove away.
Surveillance video shows the suspect break through the front door with what appears to be a hammer. After some time, the person sprints out and toward the street.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Frankin Police Detective Division at 508-528-1212.