SPENCER (CBS) — Two teenagers were hurt during a car crash in Spencer on Saturday. Police said an SUV crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Main and Maple Streets around 3:45 a.m..
The driver and passenger are both 17-year-old boys. They were found unconscious and seriously injured, said police.
Photos from the scene show the car had extensive front-end damage.
The driver, a Webster native, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center via ambulance and the passenger, a Worcester native, was med-flighted to the same hospital.
Police are still investigating what caused the crash.