CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Spencer News

SPENCER (CBS) — Two teenagers were hurt during a car crash in Spencer on Saturday. Police said an SUV crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of Main and Maple Streets around 3:45 a.m..

The driver and passenger are both 17-year-old boys. They were found unconscious and seriously injured, said police.

READ MORE: Baker 'Really Anxious' To Find Out What Happened In MBTA Green Line Crash

Photos from the scene show the car had extensive front-end damage.

READ MORE: Northeastern Requiring All Faculty, Staff To Be Vaccinated For Fall Semester

A crash in Spencer left two teenagers seriously hurt on Saturday (Photos Via Spencer Police Facebook)

The driver, a Webster native, was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center via ambulance and the passenger, a Worcester native, was med-flighted to the same hospital.

MORE NEWS: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Thomas Latanowich, Charged With Killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

CBSBoston.com Staff