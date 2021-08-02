HANSON (CBS) — It was two years ago this Friday that 54-year-old Sandra Crispo disappeared from her Hanson home. And not a day passes that her family isn’t looking for answers.
“It’s a whirlwind of emotions,” said her daughter Laina McMahon. “There’s no ending to the grief, everybody says you want closure but I don’t like the term closure because there is never going to be an ending to this type of grief that we deal with every day.”READ MORE: 'Project Pop-Up' Matches Open Store Space With New Owners In Newton
Sandra lived a simple life, spending much of her time with her grandkids.
“There was indication in my eyes that struggle occurred within the home, but not enough technically for police to indicate a crime was committed inside,” said McMahon.READ MORE: FDA Under Growing Pressure To Grant Full Approval For COVID-19 Vaccines
State and local police haven’t given up the search for answers either.
“For the past two years, we’ve been assigned to this and looking at it along with the state police. We’ve never given up trying to find Sandra,” said Hanson Police Chief Mike Miksch. “It’s still active. We know somebody knows something.”MORE NEWS: Study Finds Early COVID-19 Symptom Differ Based On Age, Gender
There are missing posters of Sandra dotting front yards around the South Shore. The family has bought space on a massive billboard in Hanover, right on Route 3.