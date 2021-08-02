BOSTON (CBS) — Marcus Smart is the longest-tenured member of the Celtics. But it’s possible that he’s played his final game for Boston.
Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported Monday that Brad Stevens could trade away the point guard before he enters the final year of his contract.
“Boston could extend Smart, but two people familiar with Stevens thinking tell SI it’s more likely Stevens will look to trade Smart before the start of the season,” Mannix wrote, adding that Boston shopped Smart last year.
Mannix added: “Smart has become a fan favorite over seven years with the Celtics, but Brad Stevens has been frustrated by Smart’s unpredictable play in recent years, per sources.”READ MORE: Report: Celtics Interested In Signing Isaiah Thomas
A “high ranking Eastern Conference executive” told Mannix that Smart could possibly fetch a first-round pick and a player, or a player of similar value.
Smart, 27, was the sixth overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Celtics, and he's spent his entire career playing for Stevens, who'snow the president of basketball operations.
Smart averaged a career-high 13.1 points per game last season, along with a career-high 5.7 assists.