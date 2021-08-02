Report: Celtics Will Likely Try To Trade Marcus SmartMarcus Smart is the longest-tenured member of the Celtics. But it's possible that he's played his final game for Boston.

Tom Brady Co-Hosting Weekly Radio Show 'Let's Go!' With Larry Fitzgerald, Jim GrayBy age 44, most quarterbacks have moved on from their NFL careers. Many of them enter a new career in the media. Tom Brady's decided to do both at the same time.

Report: Celtics Interested In Signing Isaiah ThomasFew players have become fan favorites in such a short stint in Boston as Isaiah Thomas. And the veteran shooter may get a chance at trying to recapture that magic.

Matt Turner, Tajon Buchanan Earn Honors For Gold Cup PerformancesRevolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made the most of his time away from New England, as he helped the United States win the Gold Cup on Sunday night.

Mac Jones Impersonated Cam Newton For Patriots' Rookie SkitsMac Jones will ultimately be judged on his delivery of the football. But he delivered some solid entertainment for his teammates last week.