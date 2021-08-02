BOSTON (CBS) — Few players have become fan favorites in such a short stint in Boston as Isaiah Thomas. And the veteran shooter may get a chance at trying to recapture that magic.
According to longtime NBA insider Marc Stein, the Celtics have “interest in an Isaiah Thomas reunion.”READ MORE: Matt Turner, Tajon Buchanan Earn Honors For Gold Cup Performances
That’s not necessarily surprising, considering Brad Stevens — who coached Thomas during his electric run in Green — is now in charge of building the roster.
Stein said that Stevens remains “one of Thomas’ biggest fans.”READ MORE: Mac Jones Impersonated Cam Newton For Patriots' Rookie Skits
Steve Bulpett noted that “the timing (and price) may be right for C’s and IT to renew their vows.”
Of course, Thomas’ post-Celtics career has not gone well at all. After back-to-back All-Star seasons during which he averaged 25.5 points per game, Thomas has played just 87 games for five different teams over four seasons. He played in just three games last year, scoring 7.7 points in just three minutes per night.MORE NEWS: Here's The Latest Plan For Chris Sale In His Rehab Road Back To Red Sox
NBA free agency officially begins at 6 p.m. ET on Monday.