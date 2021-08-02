BOSTON (CBS) — A “mysterious illness” killing songbirds does not appear to be having a significant impact in Massachusetts yet, but wildlife officials are still asking residents to take down bird feeders and baths.
Last month, MassWildlife warned residents to remove those items and keep an eye out for sick and dying birds due to reports of the disease along the East Coast. Birds with eye swelling, crusty discharge and neurological symptoms were seen from Washington D.C. to New Jersey and other surrounding states.
“To date, no large-scale mortality events have been reported in Massachusetts,” MassWildlife said in a recent update. “As the investigation continues in other impacted regions, MassWildlife is asking the public to continue to refrain from feeding birds and putting out bird baths at this time as a precaution to avoid any risk to spreading the mysterious illness.”
The agency thanked the public for their cooperation in removing feeders and baths, as well as anyone who reported dead birds over the past few weeks. Birds have plenty of natural food available to them at this time of year, MassWildlife said.
Hummingbird feeders are OK to leave up.
Dead or sick bird sightings can be reported to MassWildlife using this online form.