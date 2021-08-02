BOSTON (CBS) – A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that a Green Line train was going approximately 30 MPH when it slammed into another MBTA train on Friday.
The NTSB released the new event recorder data on Monday. The train that was hit was going 10 MPH at the time of impact.
A total of 25 people were hurt in the crash.
The operator of the train that was traveling 30 MPH is on administrative leave.
According to the NTSB, the full investigation will take 1-2 years.