BOSTON (CBS) — Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner made the most of his time away from New England, as he helped the United States win the Gold Cup on Sunday night.
Turner and the U.S. defeated Mexico 1-0 in the final, with Arlington native Miles Robinson scoring the lone goal of the match in extra time.
For Turner, the final marked his fifth shutout in six starts during the tournament. He made 26 saves and allowed just one goal all tournament, and as a result, he was named 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best Goalkeeper Award.
Tajon Buchanan, Turner's teammate in New England but opponent in the Gold Cup, was also recognized with the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Young Player Award. The 22-year-old represented Canada during the tournament, recording one goal and five assists. Canada lost to Mexico in the semifinals.
Turner and Buchanan — along with Henry Kessler — are now set to return to the Revs, who won four straight games during their Gold Cup absences. The Revs are back in action on Wednesday night against Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium.