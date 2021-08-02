BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,054 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Monday. The report includes numbers from over the weekend as well.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 674,542 The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,716.
There were 81,483 total new tests reported.
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.28%.
There are 215 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 50 patients currently in intensive care.