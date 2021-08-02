BOSTON (CBS) – A woman and her 14-year-old daughter are suing U.S. Customs and Border Protection, claiming the teenager was sexually violated during searches at Logan Airport.
The lawsuit says the woman and her daughter, who are both legal residents of the United States, were separated from each other for hours when returning from the Dominican Republic four different times.
During three of these incidents, the lawsuit alleges customs agents performed body cavity searches on the 14-year-old, which left her feeling sexually violated.
The lawsuit says nothing was ever found and the agents had no reason to be suspicious of the women.
Customs and Border Protection said in response to the filing that it does not comment on any pending lawsuits.