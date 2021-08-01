BOSTON (CBS) – The trial for the man accused of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon in 2018 is set to begin on Monday.
Thomas Latanowich is charged with murder and seven other charges in connection to Gannon’s death.READ MORE: Large Search Underway Near Newburyport Boat Club For Missing Man Kevin Mahoney
Monday is the first day of jury selection in Barnstable Superior Court.READ MORE: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Latanowich is accused of shooting and killing Gannon while police were serving a warrant at a Marstons Mills home.
He is also accused of shooting Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero, who survived.MORE NEWS: Winthrop Woman Found Dead On Camelback Mountain In Arizona
Latanowich’s defense attorneys are expected to argue he was acting in self-defense.