Red Sox Fall To 2nd Place In AL East With 9-5 Loss To RaysThe Rays moved into first place in the division with a victory Saturday over the Boston Red Sox.

Revolution Defeat New York Red Bulls 3-2 For 4th Straight WinThe Revs defeated the New York Red Bulls, 3-2, to earn their fourth straight victory, including their third consecutive away win.

Chris Sale Tosses 5 Strong Innings, Strikes Out 7 In Rehab Start With WorcesterRed Sox lefty Chris Sale continued to show ace-like stuff in his latest rehab start Saturday.

Boston Celtics Get Josh Richardson In Trade With DallasThe Celtics acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas on Saturday.

Rays Hit 3 HRs, Beat The Red Sox 7-3 To Tighten AL East RaceThe Tampa Bay Rays moved within a half-game of AL East-leading Boston with a 7-3 victory over the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.