NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – A large air, ground and water search is underway for a missing man near a Newburyport boast club after he was last seen early Saturday morning.
Kevin Mahoney, 33, of Newbury was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Mahoney was last seen wearing a salmon colored polo shirt, khaki shorts and tan boat style shoes. He is 6’2” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. Mahoney has brown hair and brown eyes.
He had been seen near the intersection of Water and Federal streets in Newburyport late Friday night. Then just after midnight Mahoney was spotted by a member of the North End Boat Club on Merrimac Street walking outside the club building around 1:30 a.m.
Mahoney was last seen in the driveway of the docks at the boat club. Police said Mahoney’s cell phone and backpack were found aboard a boat owned by Mahoney’s family, which was docked at the club.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called in Saturday night. On Sunday, crews from the Coast Guard, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police, Newbury Fire Department and Newburyport’s Harbormaster are actively searching the area.
Anyone with information or who has seen Mahoney is asked to call the Newburyport Police Department at 978-462-4411.