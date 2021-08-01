ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A driver in Attleboro allegedly ran over five geese, including several goslings on purpose. The Attleboro Animal Shelter posted about the incident on Facebook and is looking for more information.
They said the driver was in a gray truck on Route 123 near the water treatment plant on Saturday afternoon.
According to the shelter, there was a line of cars stopped to let the geese cross the road. One driver became impatient and deliberately ran over the geese.
The shelter said any information about the incident is appreciated. Anyone who saw witnessed it should call police.