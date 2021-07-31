WRENTHAM (CBS) — A woman was injured after a rollover crash on I-495 in Wrentham on Saturday, and the laundry detergent that was in her car spilled onto the roadway, causing significant delays.
The accident happened between Route 1A and King Street.
According to Wrentham Police, the woman had "serious, but what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries" and was taken to a hospital in Rhode Island.
Police said the detergent caused a “slippery slick” that was cleaned up so traffic could pass through the area.
The Wrentham Fire Department put out a fire on the car.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.