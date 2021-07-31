HARRISON, N.J. (NE Revolution) – The New England Revolution (11-3-3; 36 pts.) defeated the New York Red Bulls (5-7-3; 18 pts.), 3-2, to earn their fourth straight victory, including their third consecutive away win. New England scored twice late in the second half to complete the comeback, with Brandon Bye equalizing in the 84th minute and Adam Buksa scoring the game winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time.

Gustavo Bou also got on the board with his 10th goal of the season in the 60th minute. With the result, New England extends its advantage in the Eastern Conference to eight points, and its lead in the Supporters’ Shield race to four points at the season’s halfway mark.

Carles Gil registered yet another assist in tonight’s match, when he set up Bye’s equalizer. Gil raises his league-leading total to 14 assists, still double that of any other player in MLS this season. The Revolution’s captain continues to close in on the club’s single-season assists record of 19. Bye’s equalizer was his second goal of the season, while Buksa’s game-winning goal marked his eighth tally of the year. Buksa has scored four times in the Revolution’s last five games.

Bou’s goal is his ninth across his last 10 appearances. His career-high 10 goals are tied for second most in MLS, as only Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz (11) has outscored the Argentine. Registering the assists on Bou’s goal were Arnór Traustason and DeJuan Jones.

Traustason has recorded a goal or an assist in each of New England’s last three games, and now owns two goals and four assists in his debut MLS campaign. Jones, making his return from a two-game injury-related absence, picked up his third assist of the season.

Paired with A.J. DeLaGarza in central defense, Andrew Farrell logged 13 clearances in the win, the third most by any MLS player in a game this season. Farrell continued climbing the Revolution’s record book as well, tying Matt Reis for the second-most games started in club history with 253.

Farrell will tie Shalrie Joseph for the Revolution’s all-time record of 254 regular season starts with his next selection to the starting lineup. He is also six appearances away from leaping Joseph to set a new club mark for most games played.

In net, Brad Knighton improved his record as the Revolution’s starter to 4-1-0 this season with his career-best fourth straight win.

New England will go for five consecutive wins when the club returns to action on Wednesday, Aug. 4 against Nashville SC at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and will air locally on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, CoziTV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.