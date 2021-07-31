Chris Sale Tosses 5 Strong Innings, Strikes Out 7 In Rehab Start With WorcesterRed Sox lefty Chris Sale continued to show ace-like stuff in his latest rehab start Saturday.

Boston Celtics Get Josh Richardson In Trade With DallasThe Celtics acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas on Saturday.

Rays Hit 3 HRs, Beat The Red Sox 7-3 To Tighten AL East RaceThe Tampa Bay Rays moved within a half-game of AL East-leading Boston with a 7-3 victory over the Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night.

Red Sox Trade Michael Chavis For Reliever Austin Davis; Also Acquire Pitcher Hansel RoblesRed Sox fans were hoping for a big move before Friday's trade deadline. Instead they got a couple of minor moves to add two pitchers.

Chaim Bloom, Red Sox Make Minor Improvement But Pass Up Chance To Really Go For It At DeadlineIt was not the ideal scenario for a team that has surprised just about everyone with a 63-41 record thus far in the season.