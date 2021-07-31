WORCESTER (CBS) — Red Sox lefty Chris Sale continued to show ace-like stuff in his latest rehab start Saturday. Sale, the 32-year-old who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last spring, made his first rehab start with Triple-A Worcester in front of a packed house at Polar Park.
Facing the Toronto Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, Sale pitched five innings, allowing five hits and one run while walking one and striking out seven. It was Sale’s first rehab start of five innings.
The left-hander’s slider was looking as nasty as ever.
Chris Sale, Back-to-Back Back Foot Sliders. pic.twitter.com/S4nPHcs1h8
— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 31, 2021
His fastball also touched 96 miles per hour in theouting.
Overall, Sale threw 81 pitches, with 51 of which being strikes. The lone run against him came in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Nash Knight.
Sale had previously made rehab starts with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs and rookie-level Red Sox. Over his two starts with the Sea Dogs, he struck out 15 batters and allowed just two runs in 7.1 combined innings.