BOSTON (CBS) – Cornhole, jazz at night and a film festival on the Cape are all on this week’s To Do List.
FILM FESTIVAL
The 30th annual Woods Hole Film Festival kicks off on Saturday with a program that includes 150 films over eight days. Screenings and events will be held both virtually and in-person at three different venues. Throughout the festival there will also be workshops and chats with the filmmakers. Passes start at $35.
When: July 31-August 7
Where: Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Redfield Auditorium, 45 Water Street in Woods Hole, The Simon Center for the Arts at Falmouth Academy 8 Highfield Drive in Falmouth and The Cotuit Center for the Arts, 4404 Falmouth Road in Cotuit.
Cost: Passes range from $35-to-$225
JAZZ FESTIVAL
Live entertainment is back at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in downtown Rockport with a number of music festivals being held there the rest of the summer.
This weekend it’s the Rockport Jazz Festival with two concerts taking place each night.
When: Through Sunday (5 and 8 p.m.)
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main Street in Rockport
Cost: Prices vary
SUMMER YARD GAMES
And it’s an outdoor space in Boston where you can find everything from dinner parties to games to yoga. The yard at the Liberty Hotel offers cornhole Sundays with food and drinks available. On Mondays, it’s Yappier Hour, a canine mix and mingle event, complete with craft cocktails and dog treats.
When: Event times vary
Where: The Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles Street in Boston
Cost: N/A