Red Sox Acquire Kyle Schwarber In Trade With NationalsThe Boston Red Sox have added a bat before the trade deadline.

Guerrero Hits 3-Run Homer Out Of Fenway As Jays Rout Red Sox 13-1Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night.

Dodgers Finalizing Deal For Rumored Red Sox Target Max Scherzer; Yankees Acquire Anthony RizzoThe Red Sox lost out on a pair of potential trade deadline targets Thursday as Max Scherzer and Anthony Rizzo found new teams.

'I've Got A Long Road Ahead': Indians' Francona Stepping Down For Health IssuesIndians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues.

Baseball Hall Of Fame Denies Curt Schilling's Request To Be Removed From BallotThe Hall of Fame has denied Curt Schilling's request, and his name will be on the ballot next year.