CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Body Found, Lynnfield News, Route 1

LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A body was found on the side of Route 1 in Lynnfield on Friday during the morning commute.

The man’s body was discovered on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the Fat Cactus restaurant.

READ MORE: 'It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way,' Dr. Mallika Marshall Says It's 'Heartbreaking And Demoralizing' To See COVID Cases Rise Again

Massachusetts State Police are on scene investigating.

READ MORE: Six Dog Food Varieties Recalled Over Potentially Toxic Levels Of Mold

The right lane is closed in the area as a result.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Baker Encourages Healthy Skin Care After Recent 'Routine' Dermatology Procedures

No further information is currently available.

CBSBoston.com Staff