LYNNFIELD (CBS) – A body was found on the side of Route 1 in Lynnfield on Friday during the morning commute.
The man’s body was discovered on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the Fat Cactus restaurant.READ MORE: 'It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way,' Dr. Mallika Marshall Says It's 'Heartbreaking And Demoralizing' To See COVID Cases Rise Again
Massachusetts State Police are on scene investigating.READ MORE: Six Dog Food Varieties Recalled Over Potentially Toxic Levels Of Mold
The right lane is closed in the area as a result.MORE NEWS: Gov. Baker Encourages Healthy Skin Care After Recent 'Routine' Dermatology Procedures
No further information is currently available.