BOSTON (CBS) — Red Sox fans were hoping for a big move before Friday’s trade deadline. Instead they got a couple of minor moves to add two pitchers.
First, the team acquired Hansel Robles from the Twins.
Then, the team acquired reliever Austin Davis from Pittsburgh in exchange for Michael Chavis.
Robles, a 30-year-old right-hander, has a 6.38 ERA and 1.484 WHIP in 63 appearances (60.2 IP) since the start of 2020. He did have a 2.48 ERA and 1.018 WHIP for the Angels in 2019.
Davis, a 28-year-old left-hander, has a 5.59 ERA in 10 appearances (9.2 IP) this season for the Pirates. In his career, he has a 5.65 ERA and 1.493 WHIP in 65 appearances (71.2 IP).
Chavis, 25, had a strong rookie season in 2019 (.254/.322/.444) but has struggled since. In 31 big league games this season, he owns a .190 batting average and .549 OPS.
The Red Sox sent reliever Alec Scherff to the Twins in exchange for Robles. Scherff has a 2.45 ERA in High-A and Double-A this season.