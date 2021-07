Red Sox Trade Michael Chavis For Reliever Austin Davis; Also Acquire Pitcher Hansel RoblesRed Sox fans were hoping for a big move before Friday's trade deadline. Instead they got a couple of minor moves to add two pitchers.

Chaim Bloom, Red Sox Make Minor Improvement But Pass Up Chance To Really Go For It At DeadlineIt was not the ideal scenario for a team that has surprised just about everyone with a 63-41 record thus far in the season.

'I'm Super Proud Of Where Our Sport Has Grown Over The Years': Marie McCool On Athletes Unlimited LacrosseThe women's lacrosse star talks with us about the new professional league and the most exciting thing about playing on national TV.

Cam Newton, Mac Jones Share Insight On Patriots' QB CompetitionOn Friday, after the third training camp practice, both Newton and Jones spoke about the ongoing competition.

David Krejci Announces Exit From NHL, Plans To Play In Native Czech RepublicDavid Krejci will not be returning to the Boston Bruins. The 35-year-old is instead returning home to the Czech Republic.