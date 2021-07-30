BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 844 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Friday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 672,488. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,714.
There were 38,616 total new tests reported.
As of Friday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.07%.
There are 197 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 40 patients currently in intensive care.