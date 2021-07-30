CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
HINGHAM (CBS) – Police said a crash that was caught on camera in Hingham serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing seat belts.

Hingham Police shared a traffic camera video from Route 3A.

A car pulled out and hit another vehicle, causing the second car to roll onto its side and into the guardrail.

The 24-year-old driver whose car rolled over was not seriously hurt, and police credit that to seat belt use and airbags.

“Why you should ALWAYS wear your seat belt,” police posted.

