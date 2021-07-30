HINGHAM (CBS) – Police said a crash that was caught on camera in Hingham serves as a reminder of the importance of wearing seat belts.
Hingham Police shared a traffic camera video from Route 3A.
Why you should ALWAYS wear your seat belt. Crash Tuesday on Rte. 3A where car pulled out and struck another car causing that car to roll and slide into guardrail. The 24 yr old driver in the rolled car was not seriously injured due to seat belt & airbags. #BuckleUp pic.twitter.com/YpdWsOiTtT
— Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 30, 2021
A car pulled out and hit another vehicle, causing the second car to roll onto its side and into the guardrail.
The 24-year-old driver whose car rolled over was not seriously hurt, and police credit that to seat belt use and airbags.
“Why you should ALWAYS wear your seat belt,” police posted.