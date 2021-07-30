(CBS) — The manufacturing company Generac is recalling more than 320,000 of their portable generators because an unlocked handle can pinch someone’s fingers, crushing or even severing it.
There have been seven reports of finger amputations connected to the generators, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recall applies to 32 different models sold at just about every hardware store chain as far back as 2013, totaling a little over 321,000 units in the U.S.
Click here for the full recall notice.