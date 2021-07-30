CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Dog Food, Recall

(CBS) — Six dog food varieties are being recalled because they may contain toxic levels of mold.

All of the affected products include de-boned chicken and rice sold under brand names like Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.. They were made by Sunshine Mills and have a best-by date of Feb. 11, 2022.

READ MORE: 'It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way,' Dr. Mallika Marshall Says It's 'Heartbreaking And Demoralizing' To See COVID Cases Rise Again

No adverse health effects have been reported.

READ MORE: Body Found On Side Of Route 1 Near Lynnfield Restaurant

Some of the dog food recalled for mold (Image credit: FDA)

Unused food can be returned for a full refund.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Baker Encourages Healthy Skin Care After Recent 'Routine' Dermatology Procedures

Click here for the full recall notice.

CBSBoston.com Staff