(CBS) — Six dog food varieties are being recalled because they may contain toxic levels of mold.
All of the affected products include de-boned chicken and rice sold under brand names like Triumph, Evolve, Wild Harvest, Nurture Farms, Pure Being and Elm.. They were made by Sunshine Mills and have a best-by date of Feb. 11, 2022.READ MORE: 'It Doesn’t Have To Be This Way,' Dr. Mallika Marshall Says It's 'Heartbreaking And Demoralizing' To See COVID Cases Rise Again
No adverse health effects have been reported.READ MORE: Body Found On Side Of Route 1 Near Lynnfield Restaurant
Unused food can be returned for a full refund.MORE NEWS: Gov. Baker Encourages Healthy Skin Care After Recent 'Routine' Dermatology Procedures
Click here for the full recall notice.