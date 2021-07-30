BOSTON (CBS) – The Delta variant of the coronavirus spreading across the country is just as contagious as chickenpox, according to an internal CDC document confirmed by CBS News. Researchers also reportedly found the variant is more transmissible than MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold and smallpox.

The Centers for Disease Control document, first revealed by the Washington Post, was part of a presentation of unpublished data on Thursday that shows fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people.

According to CBS News, the CDC also cited data from the Provincetown COVID cluster, showing the amount virus in samples collected from vaccinated and unvaccinated cases were virtually identical. The CDC is expected to release that data Friday. So far, there are now up to 882 COVID cases linked to the Provincetown cluster that grew out of an outbreak on 4th of July weekend.

The research on Provincetown reportedly prompted federal health officials to urge even fully vaccinated Americans to start wearing masks indoors.

According to CBS, slides from Thursday’s presentation recommend the CDC publicly “acknowledge the war has changed,” warning that “breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases” with the Delta variant.

IMPORTANT NOTE: the risk of severe disease or death reduced 10-fold or greater in vaccinated

The CDC announced Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans in communities with substantial or high COVID transmission should once again wear face masks in public indoor settings.

According to a map of COVID tracking data on the CDC’s website, Suffolk County, Bristol County, Cape Cod and Nantucket are among the Massachusetts areas with substantial or high transmission.

Gov. Charlie Baker is still reviewing the CDC’s new mask guidance and has not brought back any restrictions yet.