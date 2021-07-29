Woman In Critical Condition After Shooting In RoslindaleBoston Police are on the scene near the Sullivan's Pharmacy in Roslindale.

26 minutes ago

Acting Mayor Janey Shares Findings After Scandal Over Retired Boston Police Officer Patrick RoseIn a press conference on Thursday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey shared the findings of a review of retired Boston Police Officer Patrick Rose, who was accused of child sexual abuse.

2 hours ago

Janey Says 'Possible Mandate' For COVID Vaccines Is Still Option For Boston City WorkersIn a press conference on Thursday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey said in regards to requiring Boston City Hall workers to get the COVID vaccine that "we will work with our public sector unions on any plan we implement, including a mandate".

3 hours ago

Kim Janey: BPS Students And Stuff Will Be Required To Wear Masks This FallIn a press conference on Thursday, Acting Mayor Kim Janey announced that students and staff at Boston Public Schools will be required to wear masks this fall.

3 hours ago

WBZ News Update For July 29VaxMillions winners announced; Former Cardinal charged with indecent assault; 2 hurt in Easton crash

3 hours ago