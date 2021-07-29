BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will reveal the first winners of Massachusetts’ first VaxMillions giveaway Thursday.
The winners of the $1 million prize and a $300,000 college scholarship will be announced at the State House. You can watch it live at 11 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, state Treasurer Deb Goldberg, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Massachusetts Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney for the announcement.
This was the first of five drawings, which take place on Mondays. Winners are announced on Thursdays.
If you haven’t registered yet, you can still sign up for the last four drawings at VaxMillionsGiveaway.com.
More than two million people have signed up so far.
Remember, if you win, you’ll only have 24 hours to respond from the time the Department of Public Health reaches out to you, via phone call, text or email.
If you do not answer within a day you technically forfeit the prize and the state will choose an alternate winner.
For more information on all the rules and eligibility, visit vaxmillionsgiveaway.com.