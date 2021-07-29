Report: Jarrett Stidham May Need Surgery On ShoulderThe Patriots added a depth quarterback on Wednesday, leading many to instantly wonder what that meant for Jarrett Stidham. Now we have some idea.

Jarren Duran On Inside-The-Park Home Run-Turned-Triple: 'I Was Pumped -- Maybe A Little Too Excited'World, meet Jarren Duran's speed. Jarren Duran's speed, meet the world.

Patriots Position Preview: Front SevenThe Patriots targeted a weakness and dedicated a lot of resources toward the front seven for the 2021 season.

'Sorry Dan, You're Good At Other Things,' WBZ's Dan Roche Drops Pass On Live TVWBZ TV's Dan Roche dropped a pass from Steve Burton on live TV Wednesday during the 6 pm news.

Red Sox Top Blue Jays 4-1, Split DoubleheaderThe Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 Wednesday night to a split a doubleheader.