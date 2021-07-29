BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots added a depth quarterback on Wednesday, leading many to instantly wonder what that meant for Jarrett Stidham. Now we have some idea.
Stidham has an injured right shoulder and may need surgery, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.
"Jarrett Stidham's summer might be over before it started," Howe wrote. "The New England Patriots quarterback has been experiencing pain in his right shoulder and back while throwing the football, according to sources. Surgery has been noted as a possibility, and it remains unclear how much more time he'll miss."
Stidham was placed on the physically unable to perform list upon his arrival to training camp this week. The Patriots claimed Jake Dolegala off waivers, a quarterback who spent last year on New England’s practice squad. Cam Newton, Mac Jones, and Brian Hoyer took all of the reps during the first practice session on Wednesday.
According to Howe, Stidham's return is not "imminent."
The Patriots drafted Stidham out of Auburn in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. In limited action over the past two seasons, he’s completed 24 of 48 passes (50 percent) for 270 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Last year, after Tom Brady departed in free agency, Stidham was talked about as the starting quarterback of the Patriots, with numerous reporters citing sources that said the team thought highly of Stidham. But the Patriots signed Cam Newton at the end of June, and he started 15 games in 2020. Newton missed one game due to COVID-19, but Hoyer was tabbed as the starter in Kansas City over Stidham.