BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Red Sox have yet to make their move. Might they go for the biggest name on the market?

According to Jon Heyman, they just might.

Heyman reported that the Red Sox are “in the mix” in the pursuit of Max Scherzer. Heyman also said that the Red Sox are “looking at” Jose Berrios.

Red Sox are another team looking at Scherzer and Berríos. While Scherzer has been linked more to the NL West teams, Boston appears in the mix for both. And yes, Red Sox are a team Scherzer would consider going to. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 29, 2021

Scherzer, 37, is in the final year of his contract. And with the Nationals in fourth place in the NL East, he’s become a sought-after commodity around baseball.

Scherzer entered Thursday with a 7-4 record and 2.83 ERA in 18 starts for Washington this year. Since joining the Nationals in 2015, he’s 91-47 with a 2.80 ERA, winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2016 and 2017. He’s been an All-Star every year since 2013, except for 2020, when there was no All-Star Game.

If the Red Sox don’t get Scherzer, Berrios would be a solid addition as well. The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA this season for the Twins. In his career, he’s 55-43 with a 4.08 ERA.

Of course, with the deadline approaching, there’s sure to be many rumors and reports being floated about for all sorts of reasons. Some will be more accurate than others.

This one, though, is sure to raise a lot of interested eyebrows around Boston for the time being.