BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox have added a bat before the trade deadline.

The team acquired Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals on Thursday night, as first reported by Robert Murray and confirmed by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

The Red Sox are sending pitcher Aldo Ramirez to the Nationals in return.

The 28-year-old Schwarber has hit 25 home runs in 72 games played this season, with a .253 batting average and a .910 OPS. The left-handed hitter earned a spot on the National League All-Star team, the first All-Star appearance of his career.

Schwarber signed a one-year deal with Washington in the offseason, a contract which has a mutual option year for 2022 at $11.5 million. He’s played in left field exclusively this season, and he has minimal experience at other positions throughout his career.

Schwarber made an impact as a rookie in 2015, when he hit 16 homers with an .842 OPS with the Cubs. He suffered a torn ACL early in the 2016 season but returned for the World Series, helping the Cubs win their first championship in 108 years. He batted .412 with a .971 OPS in 20 plate appearances during that World Series win over Cleveland.

The 20-year-old Ramirez is 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in eight starts for the Single-A Salem Red Sox in Low-A. He had a 2-3 record and 3.94 ERA in 2019 for the Single-A Lowell Spinners.