'I've Got A Long Road Ahead': Indians' Francona Stepping Down For Health IssuesIndians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues.

Padres Reportedly Close To Acquiring Rumored Red Sox Trade Target Max ScherzerMax Scherzer appears close to landing a new team.

Baseball Hall Of Fame Denies Curt Schilling's Request To Be Removed From BallotThe Hall of Fame has denied Curt Schilling's request, and his name will be on the ballot next year.

Patriots Have Zero Players In Top 50 Of NFL Jersey And Merchandise Sales; Tom Brady Tops ListTom Brady jerseys continue to sell like crazy. Jerseys from Patriots players? Not so much.

Red Sox 'In The Mix' On Max Scherzer, According To ReportFriday's MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Red Sox have yet to make their move. Might they go for the biggest name on the market?