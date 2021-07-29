BOSTON (CBS) – Several products sold at Price Chopper supermarkets are being voluntarily recalled.
PICS brand Grab and Go Coleslaw, with UPC 2 07177 00000 is being recalled due to the possibility of small plastic pieces in the product. It is sold only in the seafood department.
The supermarket is also recalling more than a dozen stuffed seafood items due to metal fragments.
The following items were sold only in the seafood department:
Seafood Stuffing 20956100000
Stuffed cod fillets 20814200000 & 20814300000
Stuffed flounder 20822700000 & 20822800000
Stuffed skinless haddock 20830300000 & 20830600000
Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20902500000
Stuffed whole and half lobsters 20923200000, 20923300000, 20930700000 & 20933300000
Crab stuffed lobsters (4 ounces) 20934200000
Stuffed shrimp (13-15 count) raw 20934600000
Stuffed tilapia with pecans 20934700000
Stuffed shrimp 13-15 raw (2 ounces) 20947800000
Seafood stuffed baby portabella mushroom 20955500000 & 20955800000
Stuffed salmon 20965800000 & 20965900000
Fried seafood puffs 28924600000
Stuffed mushrooms 28960100000
Customers who purchased the affected products can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 stores for a full refund. CLICK HERE for more information or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667.