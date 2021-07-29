BOSTON (CBS) — In what is seemingly an open competition at starting quarterback, Cam Newton got off to a rough start on Wednesday. But on Thursday, Cam was back.

The veteran quarterback has been around long enough to shake off an iffy practice session, and he showed that with a strong performance on Thursday — particularly at the end of the session.

Newton’s work late in the morning practice had Twitter lighting up with analysis from reporters on site:

Cam Newton just had the best period of camp by either QB. Completed 5 of 6 passes in the red zone, all tough throws, quick decisions. Really strong performance. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 29, 2021

Cam Newton was 9 of 15 today. Spotty to start but closed on fire with that 5-of-6 period. He led off every period of team drills for the second day in a row. Mac Jones was 8 of 15. Made a couple plus throws, missed a couple others. Will add much more detail later. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 29, 2021

Best sequence of camp from Cam Newton in 11s. Three straight completions, two to Henry. Great anticipatory throw to Bolden for six on Uche. Perfect placement, hit Bolden as he came out of the break. #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 29, 2021

#Patriots practice wrapping up. Would give the edge to Cam today. Ended 11s with three-straight completions. Throw to Bolden was a beauty. Uche had good coverage. Mac had good moments, especially in early 7s drills. Missed some throws late. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 29, 2021

Up until the last 11v11 period, there wasn't a ton to glean from today's practice. Cam Newton wasn't sharp in the same period yesterday, but went 5-of-6 with good accuracy today. So I consider that a strong response from day 1. — Matt Dolloff (@mattdolloff) July 29, 2021

Newton finished completing five of his last six attempts. Three went to Hunter Henry (2) and Jonnu Smith. The final pass to Henry was accurate and on time, and Newton did what looked like a little subtle celebratory dance before coming off the field. He was feeling it at the end. https://t.co/o2FJjGKPB0 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) July 29, 2021

Still, while Mac Jones might not have been the brightest QB on Thursday, there was plenty to like about his practice as well.

Patriots QB thoughts, Day 2: 🏈 Cam Newton finishes strong with back-to-back TD throws to Hunter Henry in 11-on-11 drills. The first TD was a dart. 🏈 Mac Jones’ ability to get the ball out of his hands quickly continues to show up. Gets to end of drop, and boom, ball’s out. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) July 29, 2021

Final 11-on-11 stats: Newton: 6 of 10

Jones: 4 of 11

Hoyer: 12 of 14 No competitive reps for Jake Dolegala — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2021

Of course — OF COURSE! — this is not real football. It’s not even real practice. The pads aren’t on, and there’s no hitting. Reps are competitive but they still don’t really simulate the real thing.

But for now, it’s enough football to stoke the excitement in New England. Here’s what happened outside of the QB battle.

RUN A LAP!

Gunner Olszewski, J.C. Jackson, Mike Onwenu, Deatrich Wise and Davon Godchaux all were made to run a lap for various reasons.

Lap for Gunner Olszewski after he muffed a punt. J.C. Jackson and Mike Onwenu also have run penalty laps today. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2021

The laps are piling up now. Deatrich Wise and Davon Godchaux are both running after jumping offsides on the first play of 11’s — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) July 29, 2021

DEFENSE PLAYS TOO

While we focus on incompletions and quarterback play, it’s worth remembering … there’s a defense out there, too.

Harvey Langi had a sack and a PBU on back-to-back plays in 11-on-11s. Adrian Phillips had another PBU again this old Chargers teammate Hunter Henry. Joejuan Williams broke up a Jones pass to Harry along the sideline. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2021

TRICK PLAY

Reporters aren’t allowed to detail the specifics of any trick plays, so as not to publicize any of them for opponents. But Cam Newton drew a cheer for one such play.

Cam Newton draws the largest cheer of the day at the end of a trick play during an 11-on-11 scout-team period. Fun design. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 29, 2021

Newton caught two passes last year, his first receptions since 2012. One of those went for the first receiving touchdown of his career. So while the Patriots didn’t rely on such plays, they weren’t afraid to utilize all of Newton’s physical skills in certain spots.

TEDY BRUSCHI IN THE HOUSE

Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi was present as a guest.

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Tedy Bruschi having a lengthy conversation on the field – I’m sure lots of great stories from that group! #Patriots — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 29, 2021

Tedy Bruschi is at #Patriots practice today.

Within the first hour, he's mingled with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and later a few vetrans — Devin McCourty, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy and Ja'Whaun Bentley — during a special teams period. Everybody loves Bru. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 29, 2021

RKK, Bru, Matty P & BB. pic.twitter.com/DiJGrhOn9S — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 29, 2021

NO PADS TILL TUESDAY

It’s not quite as catchy as the Beastie Boys classic, but the Patriots won’t be donning pads until Tuesday.

Per Belichick: The earliest day the Patriots can practice in full pads is Tuesday. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 29, 2021

In the meanwhile, the Patriots will once again practice on Friday and Saturday morning.