By CBSBoston.com Staff
BOSTON (CBS) – Major League Baseball rumors are flying ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Some Red Sox fans will be disappointed with the latest bit of news.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the San Diego Padres are close to a trade with the Washington Nationals that would land them pitcher Max Scherzer.

The Red Sox are among the teams who have been rumored to be weighing a deal for Scherzer.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network added that while the Padres are trying to close the deal, no final decision has been made.

Boston has been active in discussions ahead of the deadline, but has not yet pulled off any deals.

The MLB trade deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.

