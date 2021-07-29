Dodgers Finalizing Deal For Rumored Red Sox Target Max Scherzer; Yankees Acquire Anthony RizzoThe Red Sox lost out on a pair of potential trade deadline targets Thursday as Max Scherzer and Anthony Rizzo found new teams.

'I've Got A Long Road Ahead': Indians' Francona Stepping Down For Health IssuesIndians manager Terry Francona is stepping down for the remainder of this season to address some lingering health issues.

Baseball Hall Of Fame Denies Curt Schilling's Request To Be Removed From BallotThe Hall of Fame has denied Curt Schilling's request, and his name will be on the ballot next year.

Patriots Have Zero Players In Top 50 Of NFL Jersey And Merchandise Sales; Tom Brady Tops ListTom Brady jerseys continue to sell like crazy. Jerseys from Patriots players? Not so much.

Red Sox 'In The Mix' On Max Scherzer, According To ReportFriday's MLB trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and the Red Sox have yet to make their move. Might they go for the biggest name on the market?