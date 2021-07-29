BOSTON (CBS) – Major League Baseball rumors are flying ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. Some Red Sox fans will be disappointed with the latest bits of news.
Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Thursday night that the Washington Nationals are finalizing a trade that will send Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a "massive prospect haul."
BREAKING: The Dodgers are finalizing a deal to acquire star right-hander Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals for a massive prospect haul, sources tell ESPN. The blockbuster of blockbusters is going to happen.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said earlier in the day the San Diego Padres were close to a trade for Scherzer, but they appear to have lost out on the prized pitcher.
The Red Sox are among the teams who have been rumored to be weighing a deal for Scherzer.
Boston has been active in discussions ahead of the deadline, but has not yet pulled off any deals.
The Red Sox had also been in the discussions for Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Instead, Rizzo was dealt to the rival New York Yankees on Thursday.

The Rizzo Show continues in the Bronx. @ARizzo44 👊 pic.twitter.com/rwv6ehvJDY
The MLB trade deadline is Friday at 4 p.m.