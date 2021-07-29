BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 742 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 671,644. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,711.
There were 40,967 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.92%.
There are 176 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 39 patients currently in intensive care.