BOSTON (CBS) – Grubhub, the online delivery service platform that has been used frequently during the coronavirus pandemic, is now being sued by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Healey’s office announced on Thursday that she is suing Grubhub Holdings Inc. for allegedly violating a provision in Massachusetts’ economic development law that prohibited Grubhub and other third-party delivery service platforms from charging fees to restaurants that exceed 15 percent of an order’s menu price.

The legislation was put into law January 21 and lasted until June 15, which is when Gov. Charlie Baker lifted the state of emergency within Massachusetts.

The lawsuit, which was filed Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court, says Grubhub “knowingly charged fees to restaurants that exceeded 18 percent of the order’s menu price”.

Healey says that she sent Grubhub and other delivery platforms a reminder in February that a 15 percent fee cap was in place.

In May, Grubhub was sent a cease and desist letter, which ordered them to stop charging “covered establishment fees in excess of 15 percent of the menu price of the online order”.

The lawsuit is hoping to get refunds for restaurants affected by the high fees.

“We are suing to get money back to these establishments and to hold Grubhub accountable for its unlawful conduct,” said Healey in a statement. “Our restaurants have been hard hit by this pandemic and we will do everything we can to help get them the relief they need to recover.”