WORCESTER (CBS) – A father in Worcester is accused of trying to stab one lifeguard and trying to hit another with a baseball bat in a violent outburst Wednesday.

Police said 42-year-old Carlos Betancourt went to the Lincoln Village pool house on Country Club Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. to confront two lifeguards after they asked a group of teens to leave.

Betancourt’s child was one of the teens kicked out of the pool area because they weren’t listening to the lifeguards.

Police said Betancourt started arguing with the two lifeguards then pulled out a knife and swung it at one of them, a 17-year-old boy. The teen wasn’t hurt.

Betancourt left and then came back with a baseball bat, police said, and swung it at the other lifeguard, a 15-year-old girl, but missed.

Investigators said Betancourt then smashed the front glass door of the pool house with the bat and took off.

Police tracked him down and arrested him.

Betancourt is charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and vandalism. He will be arraigned in Worcester District Court Thursday.

This is the second incident involving a lifeguard in Worcester this month. A 17-year-old lifeguard was stabbed at Bell Pond on the 4th of July after asking a group of people to leave for not following the rules.