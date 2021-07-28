BOSTON (CBS) — There’s a new top dog in the MLS power rankings.
In this week’s rankings, the New England Revolution were voted by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff as the top team in MLS.READ MORE: Police: MBTA Bus Rider Smashed Out Window When Asked To Wear Mask
“Would you look at that? A new number one. Deservedly so, too,” the write-up said. “These guys are pretty good if you haven’t noticed. A 5-0 win against Inter Miami and a 2-1 win over Montreal is a solid week. And really I think New England’s depth and tactical flexi–what? What’s that? You absolutely couldn’t care less and just want to watch Gustavo Bou do an absolute madness?”
The write-up then abruptly stopped to share a Gustavo Bou highlight:
OMG BOU! 😱
Spectacular strike from Gustavo Bou to give @NERevolution the lead! #NEvMTL pic.twitter.com/S9Zs3nan5TREAD MORE: 12 Firefighters Treated For Chemical Burns After Fire In Cambridge
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2021
The Revs still sit at No. 2 in the ESPN power rankings.
With a 10-3-3 record, the Revs have a seven-point cushion over Nashville for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and they have one more point than Seattle for most in MLS.
The MLSsoccer.com power rankings have the Revs ahead of Sporting Kansas City, Seattle Sounders FC, Nashville SC, and New York City FC, in that order.MORE NEWS: McCormick Recalls 3 Seasonings For Possible Salmonella Contamination
The Revs are next in action on Saturday night in New York against the Red Bulls.