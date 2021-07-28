BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ additions on the blue line have begun.
The team signed free-agent defenseman Derek Forbort, according to reports. The deal is for three years with an average annual value of $3 million.READ MORE: Sean Kuraly Leaving Bruins, Signing With Blue Jackets
READ MORE: Bruins Re-Signing Defenseman Mike Reilly
AAV $3 https://t.co/vofOXEJzry
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 28, 2021
The 29-year-old Forbort was the 15th overall pick in 2010 by the Los Angeles Kings.
He’s played in 331 career games — 268 with the Kings, seven with the Flames, and most recently 56 games last season for the Jets — and has scored eight goals with 57 assists to go with a plus-8 rating while averaging 20:01 of ice time per night.
He’s also averaged 20:40 in his 18 career playoff games, during which he’s posted 2-1-3 totals and a minus-2 rating.
The 6-foot-4, 219-pound Forbort adds an all-important left shot to the defensive corps of the Bruins, who also reportedly re-signed left-shot D-man Mike Reilly this week.MORE NEWS: Report: David Krejci Returning To Bruins
Forbort played last season on a one-year, $1 million deal with Winnipeg. His previous contract was for two years with an AAV of $2.525 million.