BOSTON (CBS) – McCormick and Company is recalling three of its seasonings over possible salmonella contamination.
So far, no illnesses have been reported. The seasonings include Perfect Pinch Italian, Culinary Italian and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch.
All three were shipped to several states including Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They were sold at Walmart, Target and Kroger stores.
Hannaford also sells the Perfect Pinch Italian seasoning and used it to make some of its bread in the supermarket’s bakery. Those six breads have also been recalled. You can see the entire list here.
If you have one of the seasonings, McCormick says throw it away and contact the company for a replacement or full refund.
For more information on the recall, click here.