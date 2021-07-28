CHELSEA (CBS) — Transit police are looking for a woman who they say damaged an MBTA bus instead of complying with face mask requirements.
The incident happened at Chelsea’s Bellingham Square on Sunday just before 4 p.m.
“#MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window,” Transit police tweeted.
#MBTA bus operator asked a passenger to put a mask on and she responded by smashing out the bus window. Recognize her ? Please contact us. TYhttps://t.co/09EksR7wxh pic.twitter.com/H71q0cqVEU
— MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 28, 2021
Masks are required on the MBTA and public transportation, per CDC guidelines.
Police said the woman depicted in surveillance footage is wanted for questioning in regards to “malicious destruction of property.”
Anyone who recognizes her is asked to contact police.