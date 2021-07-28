BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 598 new confirmed COVID cases and six additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 670,902. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,703.
There were 41,117 total new tests reported.
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.87%.
There are 163 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.
There are also 36 patients currently in intensive care.