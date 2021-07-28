Divers Find Man's Body After Search Of Charles RiverA body was recovered Wednesday afternoon after divers searched the Charles River near the BU Bridge for a man missing in the water.

Announcement Coming Soon From Baker On New CDC Mask Guidance, Sudders SaysA state official says an announcement related to new CDC face mask guidance is coming soon.

Eviction Moratorium: What Happens To Renters When The CDC Ban Expires?The CDC's eviction moratorium expires on July 31, and an extension is unlikely, leaving renters uncertain about their future in an economy still recovering from COVID.