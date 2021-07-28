BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots had one of the worst — if not the very worst — tight end groups in the NFL last year. The team clearly set out to change that in free agency.
By signing Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, Bill Belichick completely reshaped his offense, revitalizing a position that’s been critical to the Patriots’ success for decades.READ MORE: Patriots Training Camp Day 1: Not Cam Newton's Best Day As QB Battle With Mac Jones Takes Center Stage
And on Wednesday, after the first practice session of training camp, Smith threw out a potential nickname for the new two-headed tight end monster in New England.READ MORE: Patriots Position Preview: Offensive Line
“Boston TE Party,” Smith said, obviously referencing the Boston Tea Party. “Boston TE Party. Let’s bring it back.”
Of Henry, Smith said he’s a “hell of a player, hell of a tight end, hell of a man.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady Has Classic Reaction To Matt Damon Supporting Bucs Over Patriots In Potential Super Bowl
“We’re gonna do great things together,” Smith promised.