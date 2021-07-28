BOSTON (CBS) — Simone Biles’ decision to remove herself from the Olympic gymnastics team competition on Tuesday welcomed a firestorm of reaction across the sports world. The 24-year-old — who removed herself from competition so that she could “focus on her mental health,” as USA Gymnastics explained — received plenty of support and praise, but also quite a bit of criticism from some in the media.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum — just 23 years old himself — could certainly empathize to some extent with the level of criticism being heaped upon Biles. And after seeing one critical video in particular, Tatum jumped to defend Biles, referring to her as a hero.

“Is it that hard to be supportive and empathetic to what others are going through?” Tatum tweeted. “This is someone’s daughter and her health [you’re] referring to. Wonder if he has kids and how he would feel as a parent someone talking about his kids this way. Cause I’d be DAMNED. Simone is a hero!”

Tatum was responding to a video by conservative talk show host Charlie Kirk, who referred to Biles as “weak,” “immature,” a “selfish sociopath,” and “a shame to the country.”

Is it that hard to be supportive and empathetic to what others are going through? This is someone’s daughter and her health your referring to. Wonder if he has kids and how he would feel as a parent someone talking about his kids this way. Cause I’d be DAMNED. Simone is a hero! https://t.co/kJWnXK2tlk — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) July 28, 2021

Tatum, an NBA All-Star the past two seasons, is in Tokyo competing for Team USA basketball. He scored 14 points with four rebounds and two assists in the United States’ 120-66 win over Iran on Wednesday.