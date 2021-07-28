FOXBORO (CBS) — While it was a big day to get players back on the field at Gillette Stadium, fans seemed equally as excited for the first day of Patriots training camp.

The stands at the practice field were packed.

Many fans were looking to put the last year and a half behind them and not focus on the COVID-19 pandemic or the 2020 Pats season.

“We [weren’t] here last year for obvious reasons so it’s great to be back to see the team and see the new faces, especially Mac Jones, I was so excited to see him. And Cam Newton — everyone there,” one fan said.

“I love to watch the interactions with the players, with each other, see how they do,” another fan explained. “We’re going to win it this year.”

“The team looked really good out there. It was really fun to see them all practice and stuff,” a woman said.

Games and entertainment were set up for kids as well.

Oftentimes, fans come to training camp ready to take notes on players and what they are doing. There wasn’t much of that on Wednesday — instead, Wednesday was about unbridled joy.