Bruins Sign Goalie Linus UllmarkThe Boston Bruins signed goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday.

Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers From PackersThe Patriots on Wednesday reacquired quarterback Jake Dolegala, instantly leading many to wonder what that means about the status of Jarrett Stidham.

Olympics 2021: USWNT Faces Netherlands In Quarterfinals, Things To Know About Rematch Of 2019 World Cup FinalThe USWNT made it through the group stage but a matchup looms with a familiar foe, the Orange Lionesses, whom the U.S. beat to win the World Cup in 2019.

Matt Barnes Would Accept Move To Setup Role If Red Sox Acquired Craig KimbrelThe MLB trade deadline is Friday. Nobody knows what the first-place Boston Red Sox and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will or will not do.

Bruins Sign Forwards Erik Haula, Tomas Nosek In Free AgencyNot long after NHL free agency opened, the Bruins made some depth signings for their bottom two lines.