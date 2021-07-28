FRANKLIN (CBS) – Franklin Police are searching for a driver who is throwing fireworks from a moving car. Video captured one of the incidents on East Street on July 3.
Police say someone threw a firework from a dark colored Toyota Corolla that exploded under a car sitting in a driveway. It caused a fire and destroyed the vehicle. Investigators say it could have been much worse.
"We're fortunate that the Franklin Fire Department responded quickly and was able to extinguish the fire before it extended to the house that's right there, where there were people inside," said Franklin Police Sgt. Brian Johnson.
Police do not believe the driver meant to set the car on fire.
Anyone with information is asked to call Franklin Police at 508-528-1212.