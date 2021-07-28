CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Twelve firefighters were taken to local hospitals with chemical burns after a fire in Cambridge early Wednesday morning.
They were called to an apartment building on Massachusetts Avenue just after midnight and found smoke on the fourth floor and a fire inside an empty unit.
“As they started to investigate the cause and extinguish the fire they noticed an unusual odor,” Cambridge Assistant Fire Chief Thomas Cahill told reporters.
“It was a vacant unit but it’s an occupied building other than that unit. So we’re just trying to find out who was in that unit last and where the chemicals came from.”
In a statement, Cambridge Police said the chemical burns were “minor” and came from “an unknown substance believed to a breach of ammonia and peroxide.”
Before the 12 firefighters went to the hospital for treatment their gear was laid out on the sidewalk so a decontamination team could clean the equipment which was covered in chemicals.
BREAKING: 12 firefighters transported to local hospitals with chemical burns after responding to a fire at an apartment building on Mass Ave in #Cambridge. Building has been evacuated. Fire equipment is laid out on the street waiting for decontamination crew @wbz pic.twitter.com/M6hNpWu5G0
No residents were hurt. The Red Cross is assisting ten people who were forced out of their homes. It’s not clear when they’ll be allowed back in.