Red Sox-Blue Jays Rained Out; Split Doubleheader WednesdayThe Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox were rained out Tuesday night by a heavy storm and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Zach Wilson Not Present As Jets Open Training Camp, As Rookie QB Has Yet To Sign ContractWith Jets players reporting to work on Tuesday, Zach Wilson wasn't one of them. Because the Jets haven't signed him yet.

Devin McCourty Praises Stephon Gilmore As A Top Cornerback In The NFLWhen asked about Stephon Gilmore on Tuesday, Bill Belichick didn't have much to say. Safety and longtime captain Devin McCourty, however, did.

Patriots Reportedly Inquired About Deshaun Watson With TexansAccording to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain, eight teams called the Texans to ask about Deshaun Watson prior to the draft. And one of those teams was the New England Patriots.

Report: David Krejci Returning To BruinsAfter the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci's NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruins will be returning to Boston.