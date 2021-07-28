CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Boston Bruins, Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, NHL, Sports News, Tuukka Rask

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have solved a major need of their offseason, reportedly signing goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday.

Darren Dreger first reported that the soon-to-be-28-year-old goaltender is headed to Boston.

READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 598 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Additional Deaths

Ullmark has spent his entire NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. He started 20 games last year, going 9-6-3 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA. In his career, he’s started 112 games with a 50-47-13 record, .912 save percentage and 2.78 GAA.

Goaltending figured to be an issue for Boston, as Tuukka Rask required surgery to repair a torn labrum before entering free agency. With Rask not available until January or February, and with Jeremy Swayman having just 10 games of NHL experience, the Bruins needed a more seasoned veteran at least to start the upcoming season.

Bob McKenzie noted that Swayman may end up in the AHL to start the season, with Dan Vladar serving as Ullmark’s backup.

READ MORE: 'Big Decision': Baker Still Reviewing New CDC Mask Guidance, Says Massachusetts In 'Much Better Position' Than Other States

MORE NEWS: Sununu Opposed To Bringing Back Mask Mandate In New Hampshire

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Ullmark was a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2012. He signed a one-year deal worth $2.6 million last year as a restricted free agent.

CBSBoston.com Staff