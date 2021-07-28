BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins have solved a major need of their offseason, reportedly signing goaltender Linus Ullmark on Wednesday.

Darren Dreger first reported that the soon-to-be-28-year-old goaltender is headed to Boston.

Ullmark going to the Bruins. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Ullmark has spent his entire NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. He started 20 games last year, going 9-6-3 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.63 GAA. In his career, he’s started 112 games with a 50-47-13 record, .912 save percentage and 2.78 GAA.

Goaltending figured to be an issue for Boston, as Tuukka Rask required surgery to repair a torn labrum before entering free agency. With Rask not available until January or February, and with Jeremy Swayman having just 10 games of NHL experience, the Bruins needed a more seasoned veteran at least to start the upcoming season.

Bob McKenzie noted that Swayman may end up in the AHL to start the season, with Dan Vladar serving as Ullmark’s backup.

BOS signed Ullmark because Rask, currently UFA, recently underwent hip surgery and recovery time is five to six months. When healthy, Rask may be interested in returning to BOS, and door may still be open for that, but what if Rask can’t or didn’t want to return? Hence Ullmark. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 28, 2021

Ullmark is, however, BOS’s new No. 1 right now. Jeremy Swayman, as I understand it, doesn’t require waivers to be sent to AHL. Dan Vladar would require waivers. So it will be Ullmark and one of the younger goalies to start the season. When/if Rask can come back, we’ll see. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 28, 2021

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Ullmark was a sixth-round pick by Buffalo in 2012. He signed a one-year deal worth $2.6 million last year as a restricted free agent.