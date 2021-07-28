BOSTON (CBS) — Not long after NHL free agency opened, the Bruins made some depth signings for their bottom two lines.
The team signed left winger Erik Haula and center Tomas Nosek.
Pierre LeBrun reported the details on Haula:
Erik Haula signs in Boston, two-year deal, $2.375M AAV
Year 1, $2.25M
Year 2, $2.5M@TSNHockey @TheAthletic
— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021
Darren Dreger reported the details on Nosek:
Tomas Nosek agrees to 2 years $3.5 deal with the Bruins. AAV $1.75 mil
— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021
Earlier on Wednesday, the Bruins signed defenseman Derek Forbort. They also lost Sean Kuraly to free agency.
Haula, 30, has eight years of NHL experience with the Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and most recently the Nashville Predators. He scored nine goals with as assists in 51 games played last year, and he has 94 goals and 102 assists in 456 career games.
Nosek, 28, just completed his sixth NHL season. He spent two years with Detroit before playing four seasons with Vegas. He has scored eight goals in each of the past three seasons, setting a career high with 18 points last year in just 38 games. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Nosek has won 52.5 percent of faceoffs in his career.