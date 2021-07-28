BOSTON (CBS) – At Molinari’s restaurant in Dorchester they’ve had to pivot again when it comes to masking, requiring employees to wear masks once again. “We’ve decided to be proactive and make customers comfortable coming in here,” said owner Jeff Cincotta.

Staff have not been required to wear masks since earlier this month but now Cincotta worries things are going backwards with COVID. “I was saying if we got to Labor Day, schools going forward and there was a sense of normality, but I personally question that right now,” he said.

The CDC is now recommending even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas of high transmission, and Boston is considered one of them.

Donna Forbes, who was heading into the South Bay shopping center says she’s had COVID and is vaccinated. She’s now frustrated to put her mask on again. “I don’t want to wear one it’s frustrating to have to go back to this,” she said.

The vax bus sponsored by the Department of Public Health made a stop at the shopping center offering vaccines without an appointment. It was slow going and organizers say many who want vaccines now need some incentive. “They’re going on vacation, getting on a plane, students, especially now,” said Mike Buchanan who volunteers with the vax bus.

City officials say a lot is back on the table including whether to revisit mask mandates or require city employees to get vaccinated. “We’re not seeing a huge uptick,” said Marty Martinez, Boston’s Chief of Health and Human Services. “We want to make sure we look at standards and guidance and make decisions based on science like we always have. ”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is expected to provide an update on Thursday.