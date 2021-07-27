BOSTON (CBS) – Two Boston hospitals are among the best in the nation, according to new rankings by U.S. News & World Report.
Massachusetts General Hospital came in fifth on the 2021-2022 Best Hospitals Honor Roll. In areas of specialties, MGH finished second in Diabetes and Endocrinology and Ear, Nose and Throat and third in Psychiatry.
Brigham and Women’s Hospital is ranked 14th in the new survey. It’s ranked fourth in cancer treatment through it’s association with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Last year, Mass General was sixth overall and Brigham and Women’s was 12th.
The Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota was the top-ranked hospital in the country for the sixth year in a row.
You can see the complete list and more on the specialties here.